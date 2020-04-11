Mumbai sees 189 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in a day

India's financial capital, Mumbai, has recorded at least 189 cases of the coronavirus in a day. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city alone to 1,182 while 75 have died so far. In a communication, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 10 of the 11 patients who died today had combordities and age-related factors.
Out of the total 1,182 cases in Mumbai, at least 75 had a travel history of visiting the affected countries. Meanwhile, two persons were discharged after they recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total number of such people in Mumbai to 71.