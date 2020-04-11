Mumbai sees 189 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in a day

Image Source : AP File Image

India's financial capital, Mumbai, has recorded at least 189 cases of the coronavirus in a day. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city alone to 1,182 while 75 have died so far. In a communication, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 10 of the 11 patients who died today had combordities and age-related factors.

Out of the total 1,182 cases in Mumbai, at least 75 had a travel history of visiting the affected countries. Meanwhile, two persons were discharged after they recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total number of such people in Mumbai to 71.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News