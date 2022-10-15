Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Conjunctivitis cases on the rise, says BMC; asks people to take precautions

Mumbai: Conjunctivitis cases on the rise, says BMC; asks people to take precautions

BMC advised people to avoid home remedies and visit eye specialists. They said that conjunctivitis medicines were freely available at its hospitals.

PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Published on: October 15, 2022 21:11 IST
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said 250-300
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said 250-300 conjunctivitis patients have been treated in the civic-run Murli Deora Eye Hospital in the last two weeks.

Conjunctivitis cases are on the rise in Mumbai over the past two weeks and people must take precautions as well as timely visits to the doctor in case they experience pain or discomfort in their eyes, the civic body said on Saturday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said 250-300 conjunctivitis patients have been treated in the civic-run Murli Deora Eye Hospital in the last two weeks.

"When humidity in the air increases during the rainy season, the environment becomes a breeding ground for infectious diseases. Conjunctivitis, along with other ailments, spread during this time," said Dr Varsha Rokde, chief health officer of Murli Deora Eye Hospital.

"The eye gets watery and swollen and there is discharge of sticky fluid as well. Eyes get itchy and heavy and there is intolerance to strong light," Dr Rokde explained.

The BMC statement said those afflicted with the ailment must avoid touching their eyes frequently, wash them with water repeatedly and stay from others during the infection period.

While it gets cleared in five to six days, people must avoid home remedies and visit eye specialists, the civic body said, adding that conjunctivitis medicines were freely available at its hospitals.

ALSO READ | Conjunctivitis to Dry eye Syndrome: Common eye diseases you can get in summers. Know treatment

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News