Mumbai's Byculla zoo shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai Byculla zoo (Veermata Jijabai garden) shut down amid covid 19 pandemic

After coronavirus confirmed cases in Maharashtra surges to 33, Mumbai civic body has decided to close its Veermata Jijabai garden and zoo in Byculla for the public till the next orders from Sunday. "We have decided to close zoo from Sunday till the next order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus," a civic official said.

The zoo, popularly known as "Rani cha Baug", houses a large number of animals, including various species of exotic birds, deer, monkeys, crocodiles, elephants and hippopotamus.

Meanwhile, acting on the Union government's guidelines, the civic body has temporarily suspended the biometric attendance system for employees till March 31.

As of now, nine people tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and the metropolitan region.

