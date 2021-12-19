Sunday, December 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Businessman lodges extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

Mumbai: Businessman lodges extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

A businessman in Mumbai has lodged an extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala at DN Nagar police station. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2021 11:18 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

A businessman in Mumbai has lodged an extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala at DN Nagar police station. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell. More to follow.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News