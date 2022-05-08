Mumbai: Two dead, at least 15 injured after bus falls into gorge

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Cops and villagers carry out rescue operations.

At least two people lost their lives while 15 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 to 40 passengers fell into a gorge at the forest ghat of Mangon in Raigad district on Sunday morning. Recuse operations are still underway and the victims are being taken to nearby hospitals. Cops and villagers had reached the spot soon after the accident and were helping in the rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were going from Mumbai to their village Dhangar Malai when the bus met with the accident.

Relief and rescue work is going on. A video of the incident showed that the bus had been pulled out using an earth mover.

