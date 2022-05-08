Sunday, May 08, 2022
     
  MP Navneet Rana discharged from hospital; flaunts Hanuman Chalisa
  Aditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10
  Mumbai: Two dead, at least 15 injured after bus falls into gorge

Mumbai: Two dead, at least 15 injured after bus falls into gorge

  Two persons died after a bus travelling from Mumbai met with an accident in the Raigad district. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and a rescue operation is on.  

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 08, 2022 12:22 IST
Cops and villagers carry out rescue operations. 
Image Source : SCREENGRAB

Cops and villagers carry out rescue operations. 

At least two people lost their lives while 15 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 to 40 passengers fell into a gorge at the forest ghat of Mangon in Raigad district on Sunday morning. Recuse operations are still underway and the victims are being taken to nearby hospitals. Cops and villagers had reached the spot soon after the accident and were helping in the rescue efforts. 

The injured passengers were going from Mumbai to their village Dhangar Malai when the bus met with the accident. 

Relief and rescue work is going on. A video of the incident showed that the bus had been pulled out using an earth mover.

