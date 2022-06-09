Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Shastri Nagar area

Highlights Rescue operations in the incident have now concluded

The G+2 house collapse was reported from Bandra in the late hours of Wednesday

Those injured are receiving treatment at a hospital

Mumbai building collapse: One person died, while 16 others sustained injuries after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra West late on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Shastri Nagar area of the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Taking to Twitter over the incident, the BMC said, "One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing."

According to the BMC, at least three to four people were initially suspected to be trapped in the debris while the rescue operations were underway.

"A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to the hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from the hospital," said an initial tweet by the BMC.

(With inputs from ANI)

