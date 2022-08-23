Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams.

An engine of an IndiGo aircraft scheduled to fly to Mumbai with 187 passengers on board developed a snag at the Goa airport on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said.

All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy, said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao. The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI. The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1:27 pm, Rao said.

It had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, sources said, adding that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

Also Read | Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

Latest India News