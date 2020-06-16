Mumbai: BMC adds 862 deaths to Mumbai's COVID-19 toll

Image Source : AP FILE

The count of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed 60,000 on Tuesday but the daily increase in number of patients dropped below 1,000 after almost a month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

55 new deaths were recorded during the day, but the overall toll due to the pandemic increased to 3,165, the BMC said, as 862 deaths were added after data reconciliation.

As many as 941 new coronavirus patients were detected in the financial capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 60,142, it said.

On the other hand, 915 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 31,040.

There are 25,937 active patients in the city while 772 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals.

Since May 16, when 884 new cases had been reported, the number of new patients dropped below 1,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

The highest single-day increase of 1,751 was recorded on May 22.

The overall death toll in Mumbai, however, climbed to 3,165 on Tuesday from 2,258 the day before, as the civic body added 862 deaths to the toll after a data reconciliation exercise.

"Based on information received from various hospitals, 862 deaths are updated after reconciliation of all the deaths since March and has been added in progressive," the BMC said.

Out of 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the city since Monday night, 34 deaths occurred due to various co-morbidities, the civic body claimed. Till June, 2.64 lakh COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city, the BMC said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city between June 9-15 was 2.49 per cent, while it was over 4 per cent in civic wards R-Central, R-North and R-South.

There are 823 active containment zones in slums and chawls, and 4,959 building have been sealed.

