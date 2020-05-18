BEST employees go on strike in Mumbai after 8 staffers die of COVID-19

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BEST employees are on strike from today in Mumbai after 8 staffers die of COVID-19

BEST buses employees in Mumbai have called for a complete strike in the city today after at least 8 staff members have so far died due to coronavirus while serving the duty. The BEST union have over 28,000 staff who runs the biggest public road transport in the metropolitan, therefore, bus service is likely to be affected in Mumbai today.

There are approximately 36,000 employees enrolled in Mumbai BEST service, but the majority of them are expected to support the strike that will affect bus services in the city.

