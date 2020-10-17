Image Source : FILE Mumbai: 13 BEST bus passengers injured in mishap

Thirteen passengers were injured when a BEST bus hit a road divider while attempting to stay clear of a motorcycle on the Vikhroli stretch of the Eastern Express Highway on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at 10:30am near Dhiraj Shah bridge when BEST bus number 27 was on its way to Worli from Bhandup, an official said.

"The bus swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and rammed into a road divider, leaving 13 passengers with minor injuries. They were treated in civic-run Rajawadi and Sion hospitals," he said.

The BEST bus driver was charged under provisions of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act and arrested, he added.

