Mumbai's BEST bus fares to be raised as transport authority grants permission, check new rates

The fares of the BEST bus services of Mumbai will be increased with effect from 12:00 midnight today after approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The fares are being raised to rescue the financial losses following the green signal from the transport authority.
To rescue the BEST from losses, a meeting was held at the Sahyadri Guest House. In the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had suggested the bus administration to find new sources of income. The BEST had come up with the want to increase the fares.
Check BEST bus new rates
As per the new fares, the minimum bus fare has been increased from Rs 5 to Rs 10, while the AC bus services fare has also been increased to Rs 12 from Rs 6. The daily BEST bus pass also sees an increase from Rs 60 to Rs 75.
BEST reintroduces half-ticket system
Meanwhile, the administration has also reintroduced the half-ticket system. Now children between five to 12 years of age will have to pay half the ticket for travel on the bus.
Revised fare structure:
Non-AC buses:
Up to 5 km: Rs 5 → Rs 10
5–10 km: Rs 10 → Rs 15
10–15 km: Rs 15 → Rs 20
15–20 km: Rs 20 → Rs 30
20–25 km: Rs 20 → Rs 35
AC buses:
Up to 5 km: Rs 6 → Rs 12
5–10 km: Rs 13 → Rs 20
10–15 km: Rs 19 → Rs 30
15–20 km: Rs 25 → Rs 35
20–25 km: Rs 25 → Rs 40
Revised weekly pass rates:
5 km: Rs 70 → Rs 140
10 km: Rs 175 → Rs 210
20 km: Rs 350 → Rs 420
Revised monthly pass rates
Non-AC buses:
5 km: Rs 450 → Rs 800
10 km: Rs 1,000 → Rs 1,250
20 km: Rs 2,200 → Rs 2,600
AC buses:
5 km: Rs 600 → Rs 1,100
10 km: Rs 1,400 → Rs 1,700
20 km: Rs 2,700 → Rs 3,500