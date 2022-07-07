Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Attention, Mumbaikars - Beaches in city only to be open from 6am to 10am now | Details

Highlights BMC announced that beaches in Mumbai will only be open from 6 am to 10 am until further notice

Mumbaikars continue to face problems due to heavy rains in the city

They have been asked to stay alert and safe, as heavy rains are lashing parts like Andheri, Matunga

Mumbai rains: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced that beaches in Mumbai will only be open from 6 am to 10 am until further notice amid heavy rains and incidents of drowning.

Mumbaikars continue to face problems due to heavy rains in the city, causing severe water-logging and delays in local trains on the Central Railways. They have been asked to stay alert and safe, as heavy rains are lashing parts like Andheri and Matunga. Other parts of Maharashtra like Sangli, Ratnagiri and Palghar are under red alert as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Three persons were injured in a landslide in Mumbai which continued to get pounded by heavy showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, resulting in water logging at many places and traffic disruptions.

The IMD has issued a "high alert" for Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. It has issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan, Goa and south-central Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting of officials yesterday, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon.

On Thursday morning, two persons were washed away in flood waters and one person was injured after a portion of his house collapsed following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said. At least 32 houses were also partially damaged in different talukas of Palghar due to the heavy showers, an official from the district administration said.

The district received an average 89. 27 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Thursday, with Wada taluka receiving the maximum 135 mm rainfall.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was kept on alert to provide assistance whenever required, district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

(pti inputs)

Latest India News