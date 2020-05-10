Image Source : FILE 81 more test coronavirus positive in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison

As many as 81 more inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the prison to 184 of which 26 are staff members and rest are inmates.

Due to law and order issue; and other civic/medical/logistical issues related to quarantine facility at Mahul, a COVID Quarantine Ward has been opened at Circle No 3 and Circle No 10 at Arthur Road Jail.

A medical team of 7 including doctors and paramedics from JJ Hospital visit the quarantine ward and will visit every day henceforth.

81 more inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive for #COVID19, taking the total number of positive cases in the prison to 184 of which 26 are staff members and rest are inmates: Arthur Road prison authority #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday visited the Arthur Road Jail complex in central Mumbai, where 77 inmates and 26 staffers have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and the adjacent police quarters, a civic official said.

She interacted with personnel posted in the prison and asked officials of BMC's G-South ward to disinfect the area.

