No longer required to show Covid negative report on Mumbai arrival? Here's what BMC said

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra chief secretary recommending exemption of fully vaccinated people from the mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival in Mumbai.

On May 12, the Maharashtra government had issued an order stating that all tourists coming to the state by any mode of transport will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours to the beninning of the journey. These directions were initially meant for travellers from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, however, they were extended to all passengers later.

CONCESSION FOR STUDENTS, ATHLETES TRAVELLING ABROAD

In an order on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the COVID-19 vaccination for people travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, which was earlier restricted to three days a week, has now been extended to six days. This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31.

Earlier, beneficiaries travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics were allowed to get their jabs only from Monday to Wednesday at the seven designated vaccination centres in the city and suburbs. Now, people in these categories can get their shots on any day from Monday through Saturday.

GAP BETWEEN DOSES REDUCED

The civic body has also reduced the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine for students going abroad and brought it down to 28 days from 84 days.

