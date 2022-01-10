Major tragedy averted at Mumbai airport as vehicle towing Air India plane with 85 onboard catches fire | Watch

Highlights A major tragedy was averted at Mumbai airport when a vehicle towing Air India plane catched fire

A major tragedy was averted at the Mumbai airport on Monday when a vehicle towing an Air India aircraft suddenly caught fire. The incident took place at about 1 pm.

Fire fighting teams at the airport immediately swung into action to control the blaze. The fire was brought under control without any major damage.

The actual cause of the incident was not known immediately.

Speaking on the matter, Mumbai airport PRO said that the incident took place when the pushback trolley was at service of Air India's Mumbai-Jamnagar flight which had 85 passengers onboard.

"The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight has 85 passengers onboard. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal," the PRO said.

