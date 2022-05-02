Monday, May 02, 2022
     
Mumbai airport to remain shut for 6 hours on May 10. Know why

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 p.m.

New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2022 15:34 IST
Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs, an official said on Monday.

For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Both the runways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain non-operational on May 10th for pre-monsoon maintenance & repair work. The closure will be effective from 11 am to 5 pm. All operations will resume as usual post that," CSMIA said.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 p.m.

The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

