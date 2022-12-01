Mumbai airport server crash results in massive queues, check-ins affected

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A server crash resulted in chaos at T2 of Mumbai airport. (File Photo for representation only)

Mumbai airport server crash: Long queues at check-in counters were witnessed at Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 after a glitch in server system. Check-ins were being done in manual mode resulting in chaos and huge crowd at one of the two terminals (T2) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

However, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), that manages security of the airport, said the crowd is being managed well and denied there being any chaos.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," news agency quoted CISF, as saying.

Passengers took to social media to complain about the situation at the airport. People shared photos of crowd at the airport. Air India responded to one of the tweets, saying the airline is working to 'minimize the inconvenience'.

MIAL issues statement

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) issued a statement apologising for the delay and said that the issue is being fixed.

"Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city. Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," the MIAL said.

Incidentally, the server crash at Mumbai airport comes days after an alleged malware attack on the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. A special cell of Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the suspected cyber attack.

The AIIMS Delhi reported a failure in its servers on November 23

