The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has crossed another important milestone, with the Overhead Equipment (OHE) system on the Surat-Bilimora section successfully energised. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the project, said the development would pave the way for further testing along the corridor.

The 50-km section, covering both Up and Down lines, was energised on November 20 as scheduled, the agency said in a release on Saturday. The work marks progress in preparing the high-speed rail network for its next stages of testing.

Bullet train corridor's overhead power system

The OHE system supplies electricity to trains through overhead wires. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor uses an advanced 2x25 kV Overhead Traction System, a technology used in high-speed rail networks around the world.

The NHSRCL said energisation would be carried out gradually across smaller sections to ensure safety and compliance with prescribed procedures.

The corridor's electrification network will have 14 strategically located Traction Substations (TSS) along its 508-km length. These substations will draw electricity from the National Grid and supply it to the overhead traction system, the agency said.

Bilimora traction substation completes installation work

The first traction substation at Bilimora, in Gujarat's Navsari district, has completed installation work in its Control Panel, Changeover Switch, Transformer and Circuit Breaker buildings.

The TSS in Gujarat will receive electricity from the 220 kV Ambetha Grid Substation of the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO).

Bridges and noise barriers along the route

The elevated section between Surat and Bilimora features bridges across four rivers, as well as a steel bridge over National Highway 53. The viaduct is also fitted with around 94,000 noise barriers intended to reduce the impact of noise, according to the NHSRCL.

The agency has urged people to stay away from overhead electrical installations, warning them not to approach or touch the equipment or carry out any unauthorised work near it.

Bullet train stations and project timeline

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has 12 planned stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The government is aiming to launch the first phase of the project around mid-2027. This initial stretch is planned between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI)

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