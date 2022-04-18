Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train: Construction of Modi's dream project in full swing | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project under construction.

Modi government's dream project of India's first bullet train is now moving towards reality. The construction of first bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad is going on at a brisk pace. The project is being executed in collaboration with Japan. To make review the advancement of the project, Japan's Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited India to take stock of the construction work. He was accompanied by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) CMD Satish Chandra Agnihotri.

According to the officials of NHSRCL, the trial of bullet train between Mumbai-Ahmedabad will start in 2026 and in 2027 the country's first bullet train will be put to service for the commutters. The first stretch of about 50 km from Surat to Bilimora will be started by 2027 and the trial of the same will start in 2026.

The length of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed ​​Rail Corridor is 508.17 km, while this journey between two cities will be covered in 2.07 hours with few stops and 2.58 hours with all stops.

There will be a total of 12 stations between Mumbai-Ahmedabad, out of which 8 will be in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. In Gujarat this train will run on elevated track while in Maharashtra it will underground. At some places in Maharashtra, the train will also run under the sea.

Bullet train stations in Gujarat

Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati

Bullet train stations in Maharashtra

Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar

To take stock of the construction work, India TV's team reached ground zero at the construction site of Surat station. There we could see that the designing shown in the execution maps is being executed on the ground. The surat station will be a two-floor station. The concourse will be on first floor while platforms on the second floor.

Facilities like waiting area, parking, canteen, nursing area etc. will be available at the station.

A total of 25 casting yards are being built for the high speed corridor, out of which 12 have already been built. Guards are made in these casting yards on which the tracks of bullet train will be laid.

Large guard launching machines are being used at biggest casting yard located at Surat. Such technology is being used for the first time in India.

Project deadline delayed

Although the work of the bullet train was to be completed by 2023, but due to various reasons this project got delayed. One of the major reasons for this is land acquisition.

In Gujarat, 99 percent land acquisition work has been completed and construction work is going on at a brisk pace. But in Maharashtra, only 68 percent of the land has been given to the Railways for this project.

In fact, the deteriorating political equation between the BJP and the state government in Maharashtra had an impact on this project. Due to which getting land for the project in Mumbai was a big challenge for the Railways.

The situation was such that NHSRCL had to cancel the tender of Mumbai Kurla Terminal of Bullet Train 11 times.

The construction of India's first bullet train project is at full swing on land as well as on the rivers.

In Gujarat, about 20 bridges are being built over rivers including Daman Ganga, Narmada, Mahi, Sabarmati, Tapi, Kaveri, Ambika etc.

Using different techniques, work is being done on rivers by making pillars and laying tracks. According to NHSRCL, all these bridges will be ready by July 2024 so that the work of laying the tracks can be proceeded further.

Bullet train coaches to be made in Japan

Bullet train coaches will be made in Japan and airlifted to India. Some coaches will be prepared and brought from there, while parts of some will be brought to India and assembled.

After the completion of this ongoing project with the cooperation of Japan, the country will also transfer its technology to India so that India it can start work on more projects after running the first bullet train.

