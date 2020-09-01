Mumbai: 4 killed as speeding car rams into Janata Cafe near Crawford Market

Image Source : PTI 4 killed, 4 injured as car rams into Mumbai eatery

At least 4 persons were killed and 4 others injured when a speeding car rammed into an eatery in south Mumbai on Monday night, police said. A Maruti Esteem car suddenly rammed into the Janata Cafe near Crawford Market at around 9 p.m. The deceased have been identified as Nahim and three women - Saroja, Zuneda and one unidentified.

Mohmmad Juhi, 32, Nadim Ansari, 40, Kamlesh, 20, and Mohammad Nadim, 41, were injured and have been admitted to the Sir JJ Hospital for treatment, said a police official.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, including whether the driver was inebriated.

Further details are awaited.

