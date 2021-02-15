Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Aarey forest, 3 fire tenders rushed to spot

Image Source : ANI Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Aarey forest

A fire broke out at a thicket in the Aarey Colony area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. As many as 3 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The blaze started in the grass banks near Royal Palms Society and Royal Palms Hotel, a fire brigade official said. Aarey Colony is touted as green lung of the metropolis.

"The blaze started around 2:40 pm. Efforts are on to douse it. The cause is yet unknown," the official said.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

(With PTI Inputs)

