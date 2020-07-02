Image Source : PTI 5,800 vehicles seized in Mumbai for violation of COVID-19 lockdown norms

As many as 5,800 vehicles have been seized in Mumbai in the last 2 days for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. As per Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 while 2,369 vehicles were seized on July 1. Earlier, 16,291 vehicles were seized on 29 June for violating the rules of phase-wise unlocking.

Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai on Wednesday in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Mumbai by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok on Wednesday imposed Section 144 and prohibited the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places.

Under the imposed Section 144, the gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will also be restricted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday had stressed on the grave COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and prayed for a miracle from god to come out of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

