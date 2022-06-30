Mumbai: 4 found dead inside Dalvi Hospital, suicide notes recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Four suicide notes were found from the building.

Mumbai: Mumbai police Thursday found four dead bodies inside Dalvi hospital in the city. The cops found the bodies in the Kandivali area. According to initial reports, three of those of died were family members.

Police also recovered four suicide notes from the site. Two bodies were found on the second floor in a pool of blood. The bodies were recovered late night on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kiran Dalvi, her two daughters - Muskan and Bhumi - and one Shivdayal Sen. Bhumi and Shivdayal were found hanging.

Mumbai police registered a murder case and initiated a probe.

