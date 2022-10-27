Mumbai: Infant kidnapped two days ago rescued; couple planning to sell her arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mumbai police solved the case in two days.

A 2-month-old infant, kidnapped from the road near St Xavier's School in Mumbai where she was sleeping with her mother was rescued by police on Thursday.

Accused Mohd Hanif Sheikh, identified in CCTV visual, was arrested by Azad Maidan Police. The infant was handed over to her family.

The Police had formed 8 teams to nab the accused and recover the child, said Mumbai Police

An FIR was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against an unidentified man under Section 363 (Kidnapping) IPC.

Kidnaping for sale

The accused allegedly wanted to sell the child, he said, adding that police suspect the couple might have been involved in more cases of child kidnappings.

A 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in L T Marg area of south Mumbai approached police late Tuesday night saying her 71-day-old daughter was missing.

The police examined footage of a number of CCTVs. The 46-year-old male accused was seen with the baby in the CCTV footage of south Mumbai and Wadala areas, a police official said.

The police later traced the man and rescued the child, he said.

The man and his wife were arrested, the official said, adding that the couple was planning to sell the child.

