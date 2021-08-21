Mumbai: 17 fresh FIRs registered against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra for violating Covid-19 protocols

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MENARAYANRANE On the second day of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Narayan Rane visited Ghatkopar area of Mumbai

BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra recieved flak in the state of Maharashtra, as 17 fresh FIRs were registered against it for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols. The Mumbai Police on Saturday lodged there fresh FIRs by the Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Up until Friday, 19 FIRs were registered against the BJP leaders and workers in different police stations of Mumbai. With the complaints filed this morning, the total number of FIRs registered has risen to 36.

The new FIRs were registered in Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pant Nagar, Khar, Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Saki Naka, Meghwadi, Goregaon, Charkop, Borivali and MHB police stations in Mumbai.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who had on Thursday participated in the rally along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders lashed out at the Maharashtra government for being biased in their judgement and for their failure in tackling with the pandemic situation.

"I don't care about the FIRs, we are also seeing that many rallies have been conducted during the pandemic. But no action was taken on them. The government has failed in their management of Covid-19 situation," Rane had said.

Rane further added that the Maharashtra government was making money from medicines and he did not care about any objection from such people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 had announced that the newly-inducted cabinet ministers would go for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 16 and the remaining Union Cabinet Ministers would do it on August 19.

The yatra sought to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social and health spheres.

