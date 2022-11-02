Mumbai: 16-year-old girl dies while playing hide-and-seek in lift, 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The girl died when lift cabin fell on her head at a society in Mumbai's Mankhurd area.

Mumbai girl dies playing in lift: A 16-year-old girl died while playing hide-and-seek in a residential society in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. The tragic incident took place last Friday (October 28) when Reshma Kharavi had gone to her grandmother's house to celebrate Diwali.

According to the police, Reshma was playing with her friends. When see was looking for her friend through a window-like opening in the elevator, the lift cabin suddenly fell on her head injuring her seriously.

Reshma's friends informed her family and she was rushed to a hospital immediately. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries on way to hospital.

The Mankhurd police had earlier registered an ADR in the case, but after the allegation of the family, the police have registered a case against the chairman and secretary of the society.

The police have arrested two people on the basis of complaint filed by Reshma's family. Ravi Kharavi, Reshma's father, blamed officials responsible for maintaining the lift and other services in the society. He said the society staff should have installed a glass or blocked the opening in the lift.

