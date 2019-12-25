Body of 27-yr-old man with stab injuries found lying in Dabri village

Image Source : PTI Body of a 27-yr-old man with stab injuries found lying in Dabri village

The body of a 27-year-old man with multiple stab injuries was found lying in a street in Dadri village of Southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. Bipin Yadav, the deceased, was a native of Begusarai in Bihar and was currently living in Delhi's Matiala area.

According to police, there were multiple stab wounds on Yadav's chest and the back. A case of murder was registered and an investigation into the matter was initiated, a senior police officer said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify those who dumped Yadav's body at the spot after killing him, he added. The body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem, police said.

Also Read: Constable's house robbed, Rs 13 lakh stolen in Maharashtra