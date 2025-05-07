Multiple attacks across Pakistan, PoK were joint operation of Indian Army and Air Force: Sources According to the sources, the attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor were a joint operation by the Indian Army and Air Force using precision strike weapons.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has started Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. India has launched a major missile attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan post-midnight on May 7. Sounds of explosions were heard at many places in Pakistan as well as PoK. It is believed that India has also carried out a surgical strike in PoK. In this, the Indian Army has targeted 9 locations inside Pakistan. A video of this attack has also surfaced on social media.

According to the ANI reports, the attacks on the multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor were a joint operation by the Indian Army and Air Force using precision strike weapons.

Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, including the loitering munitions. The coordinates for the attacks on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were provided by the intelligence agencies. The attacks were carried out from Indian soil only.

The Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Several videos of the attacks surfaced from the LoC. The Indian Army has started 'Operation Sindoor', in which terrorist infrastructure was attacked in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The US State Department spokesperson has also stated the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Army. He said, "We have received information about the reports. However, we do not have any assessment at this time. This is an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."