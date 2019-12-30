Image Source : PTI Multi-layered security across India for New Year celebrations

If you are heading out for celebrations on new year's eve, be prepared to face traffic diversions as elaborate security arrangements have been made with heavy police presence to maintain law and order in areas where high footfall is anticipated, such as Connaught Place, officials said on Monday.

Security has been beefed up across the national capital especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, they said.

Fire tenders have been deployed in 10 major heavy-footfall areas to attend to emergencies, the police said.

In addition to maximum mobilization of personnel from districts, 20 coys of additional force including four coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed to bolster the visibility of police, a senior police official said.

Excise inspectors will be deployed to prevent violations of excise laws and prohibitory regulations, along with doctors to check drunk driving, he said.

The public shall not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station gates after 9 PM on December 31, he added.

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital with special emphasis on areas surrounding Connaught Place, India Gate and Delhi Zoo.

In an advisory issued, the Delhi Traffic Police said specific restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, police said.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place.

Parking facilities will be available only at specific locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place such as near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to ‘C’ Hexagon and near Windsor Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela stated in the advisory.

Alternative routes have been arranged for commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station. However, routes to Old Delhi railway station will not be affected, he said.

According to the advisory, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and will be diverted from MLNP roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Janpath roundabout, Rajpath Rafi Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Rajindra Prasad Road roundabout, KG Marg, Ferozeshah road, Mandi House roundabout, Mathura Road - Purana Qila road, Mathura Road - Sher Shah road, Zakir Hussain marg and Pandara road.

Visitors have been advised to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate, it stated.

In view of large gatherings expected around the Delhi zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, public and motorists have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it added.

The Delhi Fire Services has deployed fire tenders in 10 major heavy-footfall areas in the national capital and urged people to enquire and keep themselves aware of the emergency exits at the venues - restaurants, hotels and clubs - where they would be partying on December 31.

Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any fire-related emergencies on new year's eve.

"This time the fire department is deploying one fire tender each at locations like South Extension market, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chattarpur, Khan Market, Roshan Club, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar on New Year Eve to meet any emergency due to heavy rush of people," said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

Two vehicles with fire-fighting equipment will be deployed in Connaught Place from 7.30pm on December 31 to 12:30am since it attracts the maximum crowd on new year's eve, he said.

Ola to deploy 'safety scouts' for New Year's celebration

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it will deploy specially trained "safety scouts" to help people celebrate the new year's celebrations. The "safety scouts" would be deployed in high traffic areas on December 31 and also at major partying zones for the safety and mobility support of citizens, the company said.

Ola did not give details on the number of safety scouts to be deployed in Kolkata. "Additionally, Ola will also deploy Quick Response Teams, a special fleet of cars with a first aid kit, and trained personnel to attend to emergencies through the night," an official statement said.

Hundreds of safety scouts will be deployed across several cities of the country like Delhi - NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai on New Years Eve, it said. "New years eve sees a large number of people going out for the night to celebrate, and through these efforts, we are encouraging people to take a safe ride back home," Ola chief sales & marketing Arun Srinivas said.

"We are proud to assist the efforts of the on-ground police forces and together, help citizens and consumers feel secure," he said.

Over 40K Mumbai cops deployed for New Year festivities

Over 40,000 Mumbai police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order and security during New Year celebrations in the metropolis, an official said on Monday.

These will include personnel from Special Branch (SB), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), commando unit Force One, and Riot Control Police (RCP), he said.

The focus would be on women's safety and curbing the menace of drunken driving and revelry, an official said. "Patrolling will be intense at beaches in Girgaum, Mahim, Versova, Madh, Gorai and Juhu Chowpatty, as well as places like Marine Drive, Gateway of India and Powai Lake," the official said.

He said excise department has allowed authorised establishments to serve liquor till 5am on January 1. "Our main focus is beaches, parking lots, five-star hotels, pubs and other places where revelers will gather in large numbers. Several specialised teams and policemen in plain clothes, including women safety squads, will keep an eye on every place. Over 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep an a eye," Pranay Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Operations) said.

There would be road blocks (nakabandi) at more than 100 locations and traffic police would be out on the streets with breathalysers, police said, adding that all measures, including anti-sabotage ones, were being checked by DCP level officers.

Traffic diversions are in place on several roads like the north-bound arm of NS Road in south Mumbai, Mount Mary Road, Cane Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra, these being no-entry zones from 7pm on December 31 till 6am on the next day.

Similarly, south-bound arm of CSMT Road, Mount Mary Road, Cane Road, Pereira Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra will be made one-way for vehicular movement.

