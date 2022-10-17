Monday, October 17, 2022
     
  4. Akhilesh Yadav performs father Mulayam Singh's Asthi Visarjan rituals in Haridwar

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav along with other family members performed the rituals in Haridwar. Akhilesh and his uncle, Shivpal Yadav, collected the ashes from the 'Samadhi Sthal' in Saifai.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2022 19:59 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav
Image Source : @YADAVAKHILESH Akhilesh Yadav performs father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Asthi Visarjan in Haridwar

Highlights

  • SP national president Akhilesh Yadav along with other family members performed the rituals
  • The rituals were performed at a VIP ghat in Haridwar
  • Mulayam Singh Yadav, the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, breathed his last on October 10

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday immersed the ashes (Asthi Visarjan) of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Ganga river at the Chaudhary Charan Singh VIP Ghat in Haridwar.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav along with other family members performed the rituals in Haridwar.

Akhilesh and his uncle, Shivpal Yadav, collected the ashes from the 'Samadhi Sthal' in Saifai.

India Tv - Akhilesh Yadav, Haridwar

Image Source : @YADAVAKHILESHAkhilesh Yadav in Haridwar performs father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Asthi Visarjan

Akhilesh also tweeted photos of performing immersing rituals in Haridwar.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, breathed his last on October 10.

He was cremated with full state honours in his native village of Saifai in Etawah on October 11 in presence of thousands of mourners and leaders of many political parties.

India Tv - Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav ashes immersion rituals

Image Source : @YADAVAKHILESHAkhilesh Yadav performs ashes immersion rituals of father Mulayam Singh Yadav in Haridwar

A 'havan' will be performed in Saifai by the family on October 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

