Friday, March 29, 2024
     
  Mukhtar Ansari death: Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors | LIVE UPDATES
Mukhtar Ansari death LIVE UPDATES: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 11:39 IST
Image Source : MUKHTAR ANSARI (X) Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest.

Mukhtar Ansari death LIVE UPDATES: Security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh after the death of Mukhtar Ansari, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday (March 28) night. Police conducted a flag march in the affected areas, and an alert has also been issued in the entire state, said IG Aligarh Range Shalabh Mathur. On Tuesday, he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after he complained of abdominal pain. He was then shifted to Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College after his discharge. Ansari was elected as an MLA from the Mau assembly seat five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He had a strong influence in Ghazipur, his hometown. In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. Before this, in December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi had found Mukhtar Ansari guilty of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta, and had sentenced him to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against him.

  • Mar 29, 2024 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Seems it was a natural death': JDU MLC Dr Khalid Anwar

  • Mar 29, 2024 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Security tightened near Mukhtar Ansari’s residence in Ghazipur | VIDEO

  • Mar 29, 2024 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'This is blessing of Almighty': Wife of Krishnanand Rai

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Preparations underway for funeral of Mukhtar Ansari at Kalibagh Graveyard

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'It is an unfortunate incident', says Mukhtar Ansari's counsel in Krishnanand Rai murder case

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mukhtar Ansari: A career in crime and politics

    Mukhtar Ansari straddled the worlds of crime and politics in Uttar Pradesh. He entered the domain of crime when he was just 15 and ended up being booked in 65 criminal cases.
    Ansari, who was elected an MLA five times, died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in Banda on Thursday. Born into an influential family in 1963, Ansari got into crime to establish himself and his gang in the government contract mafia that was then flourishing in the state. He had his first brush with the law in 1978 when he was booked for criminal intimidation at Saidpur Police Station of Ghazipur.

     

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Section 144 CrPC is already in place: SP Mau

    SP Mau said, "...Section 144 CrPC is already in place. Appeal is being made to everyone to maintain peace and not take note of any rumours that are being spread through social media.  Since Jumma Namaz will be offered today, an adequate Police force is being deployed at all sensitive areas across the district...The situation is peaceful, there is no problem..."

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Preparations underway for the funeral

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Documentation process is on: Ansari's lawyer

    Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer Chandrajeet Yadav said, "Documentation process is going on. A panel of doctors is being formed and the postmortem will start soon. Some documents had to be signed for which we have come here. We will give updates as soon as we receive any..."

     

  • Mar 29, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mau Police deploys personnel in sensitive areas

    SP Mau said, "As soon as we received information of Mukhtar Ansari's death, Mau Police immediately deployed personnel in sensitive areas. Today, we are on high alert because Friday namaz will also be offered... Some rumours have been doing the rounds that a curfew has been imposed in the region. Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed in Mau. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against those who spread rumours...".

     

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh: Opposition seeks high-level probe in Mukhtar Ansari’s death

    Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are demanding a high-level probe into the death of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who had earlier alleged that he was being given slow poison in his food in jail. In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati said that a high-level inquiry should be set up to probe the allegations levelled by Mukhtar Ansari so that the facts come out in the open. Samajwadi General Secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has sought a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtar Ansari. He posted on X that the apprehension expressed by Ansari had proved to be true and the circumstances of his death were a matter of concern. He said that Ansari had informed the court about his being given poison. Congress leader Surendra Rajput said, “Mukhtar Ansari's death in the jail raises a big question on the BJP-led UP government. This should be investigated thoroughly so that everyone gets to know what is going on.” He further said that other jail inmates like Munna Bajrangi, Sanjeev Maheshwari, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were also killed either in jail or in court or in police custody.

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What is the route plan by police to carry Mukhtar Ansari's body?

    A route plan was prepared from Banda to Ghazipur to carry the body of gangster Mukhtar Ansari. A convoy of 26 vehicles will be there on the journey of around 400 km. Entry will be made from Banda to Fatehpur, Prayagraj via Kaushambi. Entry will be made to Bhadohi from Kokhraj Handia Bypass. The route from Bhadohi to Ghazipur via Varanasi is also ready. Police officials will be present along with the ambulance. The vehicles of the family members will run in middle of the convoy.

     

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Sufficient police force deployed in Mohammadabad to maintain law and order: Ghazipur SP

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh: Mohammadabad market shuts down in Ghazipur | VIDEO

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Allah, God did justice in holy month of Ramazan', says late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's son Piyush on Mukhtar Ansari's death

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Panchnama of Mukhtar Ansari's body underway in presence of five people

    Panchnama is being done in the presence of five people. Later, the team will take the dead body under the leadership of Circle Officer and will leave for Ghazipur around 12 noon.

    (With inputs from Vishal Singh) 

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Administration will tell me about route', says driver of ambulance carrying body of Mukhtar Ansari

  • Mar 29, 2024 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What former DSP Shailendra Singh says on Mukhtar Ansari's death?

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Son of Mukhtar Ansari arrives at Banda Medical College and Hospital

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mukhtar Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted by panel of five doctors

    The post-mortem on the body of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night, will be conducted by five doctors in the rank of Chief Medical Superintendent today morning. The body has already been shifted to the mortuary. The family of the will be allowed to remain present during the post-mortem and the entire process will be videographed. Mukhtar's younger son, Umar Ansari, told media that their family wanted the autopsy be carried out in another district, instead of Banda. Family sources said that their lawyers will also put in an application for parole for Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar's elder son, so that he can attend his father's burial. Abbas is presently lodged in Kasganj jail. Meanwhile, the burial will take place later on Friday in Kalibagh graveyard in Mahmoodabad in Ghazipur.

     

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    "My father was being given slow poison": Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

    After the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest, Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, claimed that his father was given poison in the food and said they would move to the judiciary. "We have full faith in it," he added."I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it..." Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, said.

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Former Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari death | READ

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What BSP Chief Mayawati said on Mukhtar Ansari's death?

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother Sibgatullah said on his post-mortem?

    "We don't have any information about when the postmortem will be done. We were hoping that the postmortem would be done in the night itself and the body would be handed over to us in the morning. I don't understand why the administration is delaying it," says Sibgatullah Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother. 

     

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP: Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas was informed about demise of his father

  • Mar 29, 2024 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ghazipur: Preparations for funeral of Mukhtar Ansari underway at Kali Bagh Graveyard

