Mukhtar Ansari death: Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors | LIVE UPDATES

Mukhtar Ansari death LIVE UPDATES: Security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh after the death of Mukhtar Ansari, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday (March 28) night. Police conducted a flag march in the affected areas, and an alert has also been issued in the entire state, said IG Aligarh Range Shalabh Mathur. On Tuesday, he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after he complained of abdominal pain. He was then shifted to Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College after his discharge. Ansari was elected as an MLA from the Mau assembly seat five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He had a strong influence in Ghazipur, his hometown. In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. Before this, in December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi had found Mukhtar Ansari guilty of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta, and had sentenced him to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against him.