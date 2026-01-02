Mukesh and Nita Ambani visit Somnath Temple along with son Anant to offer prayers - See pics Mukesh Ambani along with Nita and Anant Ambani visited the Somnath Temple and donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. The visit comes soon after Ambani revealed an ambitious AI-driven roadmap for Reliance.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani, visited the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Friday. The family offered prayers at the revered shrine as part of their early New Year visit. During the visit, the Ambani family contributed Rs 5 crore to the Somnath Temple Trust. Just days earlier, on December 30, Mukesh Ambani had presented an ambitious blueprint to transform Reliance into an AI-Native Deep-Tech Company. He described Artificial Intelligence as "the most consequential technological development in human history" and urged Reliance employees to actively participate in shaping India's AI-powered future.

In a manifesto shared with more than 60,00,00 Reliance employees and their families, he said the world had so far seen only "the tip of the iceberg" of what AI can achieve. He highlighted that AI has the potential to tackle some of humanity's toughest challenges if deployed responsibly. Ambani stressed the group’s commitment to national growth, adding that Reliance’s digital success has paved the way for leading India's AI revolution. He reiterated the company’s goal with a powerful message. "Our motto is clear: 'Affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India.' This is the SANKALP (resolve) of Reliance."

Reliance Foundation announces scholarship results

The Reliance Foundation recently announced the results of its annual scholarship programme, coinciding with the 93rd birth anniversary of founder Dhirubhai Ambani. For the 2025-26 academic year, the foundation selected 5,000 undergraduate students and 100 postgraduate students who will receive financial support for their higher studies.

Under the programme, undergraduate students are eligible for up to Rs 2 lakh while postgraduate scholars receive grants of Rs 6 lakh. The foundation said the selection reflects its broader commitment announced in 2022 by Chairperson Nita Ambani to award 50,000 scholarships over a span of ten years. So far, financial assistance has been extended to 33,471 students. This year's group of 5,100 scholars emerged from a massive pool of over 1.25 lakh applicants across 15,544 institutions.