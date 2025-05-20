Mukesh and Nita Ambani named among TIME's 100 most influential people in philanthropy TIME magazine has released its first-ever TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy list for 2025, spotlighting major global donors and changemakers. Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Wipro founder Azim Premji, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath are among those featured.

New York:

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, former Wipro chairman Azim Premji, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath have been featured in TIME magazine’s inaugural TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 list. The newly launched list recognises donors and leaders of foundations and non-profits who are significantly impacting communities in need. According to TIME, the individuals selected are shaping global philanthropy through bold giving and long-term commitment.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani among India's biggest donors

TIME highlighted that the Ambanis donated Rs 407 crore (approximately USD 48 million) in 2024, placing them among the country’s top givers. It noted their wide-ranging charitable work, matching the scale and diversity of their vast business empire.

“Empowering millions,” the magazine wrote, the Ambanis’ philanthropic initiatives span education, health, disaster response, and sports. Nita Ambani, founder-chair of the Reliance Foundation, leads many of these programmes.

Azim Premji’s transformative education work

The magazine credited tech magnate Azim Premji for transforming into one of India’s most respected philanthropists. Having signed the Giving Pledge, Premji committed over USD 29 billion in Wipro shares to his foundation in 2013.

The Azim Premji Foundation, TIME said, works directly with India’s public education system—supporting over 8 million children through 59 field offices and 263 teacher learning centres. It also awarded USD 109 million in grants last year to nearly 940 organisations, with a new commitment of USD 175 million in August to expand school meal programmes.

Premji’s philanthropic philosophy, the magazine noted, is deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of wealth as a public trust.

Nikhil Kamath: Youngest Indian Giving Pledge signee

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath was recognised as the youngest Indian to sign the Giving Pledge, doing so in 2023 at the age of 36. Kamath, who dropped out of high school and started his career at a call centre, went on to build one of India’s most successful brokerage firms with his brother.

Through their Rainmatter Foundation, the Kamath brothers have committed over USD 100 million to climate solutions. Nikhil Kamath also founded the Young India Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP), encouraging Indians under 45 with fortunes over USD 100 million to pledge at least 25% of their wealth.

YIPP has so far raised USD 8 million for initiatives such as upgrading 300 schools with digital infrastructure, career counselling, and support services. Kamath told TIME he sees education as “the only democratising element that can close the inequality gap.”

Global names also feature

Other notable names on the TIME100 Philanthropy list include football legend David Beckham, American philanthropists Warren Buffett and Melinda French Gates, and British royals Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

(With PTI inputs)