SC directs MHA to ensure Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani and his family with THIS condition I DETAILS

In a major development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, directed to provide the highest Z+ security cover to Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad. In the highest level of protection, the security ring has 55 personnel, including CRPF commandos, who guard the protectee 24x7.

The matter was listed for hearing after the court found the Security Cover provided to the respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family amid multiple pleas filed at different High Courts. During the court hearing, a bench of justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that the entire expenses and cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover to Ambani within the territory of India or abroad must be borne by them.

Why such security is given?

"Having heard learned counsel for the parties, we are of the considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover provided and that too at own expense of the respondents, cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay. Looking into the business activities of respondents nos. 2 to 6 (Mukesh Ambani and his family) within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area," the court said.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the respondent contends that the highest level of Z+ security cover was provided to the respondent, in view of continuous threat perception assessed by Mumbai Police and Ministry of Home Affairs and Central government.

(With inputs from agency)

