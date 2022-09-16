Mukesh Ambani visits Tirumala temple ahead of Reliance Jio's 5G rollout

Follow us on Image Source : @MPPARIMAL Mukesh Ambani takes blessings at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, on Friday visited and offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala Tirupati Devastahanam temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was accompanied by his youngest son, Anant Ambani's fiancée Radhika Merchant on the visit.

Ambani along with his family participated in Abhishekam and Nijapada Darshan Seva in the morning. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy welcomed Ambani and made darshan arrangements.

After darshan, vedic blessings were offered by scholars at Ranganayak mandapam. On this occasion, Mukesh Ambani said that he is happy to visit Tirumala. He said that the temple in Tirumala is developing and improving every year. He said that he prayed to Venkateswara Swami to bless everyone.

Mukesh Ambani had recently visited Nathdwara-based Shrinathji mandir also.

