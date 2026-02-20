Mumbai:

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, founder-chairman of Reliance Foundation, welcomed former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to their iconic Mumbai residence, 'Antilla', for an elegant evening blending personal friendship, cultural exchange, and forward-looking discussions. Joined by their daughter Isha Ambani, a director at Reliance Industries Limited, the gathering highlighted the intersection of global influence, Indian hospitality, and shared passions for art and sustainability.

Warm welcome amid music and gracious conversations

The intimate soiree unfolded with gentle live music setting a serene tone, as the Ambanis and Clinton engaged in heartfelt interactions captured in circulating photographs. Nita Ambani radiated elegance in a blue floral saree accessorised with minimal jewelry, while Mukesh Ambani opted for a timeless white shirt and black trousers. Clinton, the evening's guest of honor, complemented the mood in a crisp all-white ensemble topped with a beige overcoat and a striking statement neckpiece, embodying poise during the culturally rich meet.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host ex-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at their Mumbai residence.

Hillary Clinton's recent praise for India's climate leadership

The visit follows Clinton's prominent role at the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, where she positioned India as a vanguard in climate innovation and adaptation. She urged immediate action through collaborative models, independent of US political timelines, stating, "We cannot wait for the political change that I know will come to the United States. We have to build the models here. We have to do the innovation here." Hailing the event as a transformative milestone, Clinton expressed optimism, "This first inaugural climate session here in Mumbai is, I am confident, the beginning of the change that needs to happen."

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host ex-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at their residence in Mumbai.

Reflections on grassroots impact and legacy ties

Clinton also drew from her tenure as Secretary of State, reminiscing about launching clean cooking initiatives in India to promote market-driven solutions for household health. "That's a small thing, but it could have a big impact," she noted, emphasising how such innovations save lives and scale globally. The Antilia evening thus served as a bridge between past collaborations and future ambitions, underscoring the enduring personal and professional bonds fostering Indo-US ties in culture, business, and environmental stewardship.

Hillary Clinton's desi flair grabbed the spotlight at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton turned heads with a vibrant desi-inspired entrance at Isha Ambani's extravagant pre-wedding gala in 2018, donning a striking maroon and blue kurta paired with sleek black linen pants. The event celebrated Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who wed Anand Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty, in a star-studded ceremony blending opulence and tradition.

Hillary Clinton's enduring ties with the Ambanis

Hillary Clinton shares a deep-rooted bond with the Ambani family, having graced numerous family functions and events during her visits to India over the years.