PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram

Muharram 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the sacrifice of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram, saying 'his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.'

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Imam Hussain. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and on the 10th day of Muharram Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his follower were killed in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at the battle of Karbala, in present-day Iraq.

"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Hazrat Imam Hussain was the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Muharram commemorates his martyrdom and it signifies an expression of sorrow over his martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala which took place 14 centuries ago.

Muharram is a sacred month for Muslims all over the world and India is no different. Every year, Muslims in India observe Muharram with religious fervour. The sacred month of Muharram marks the first month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims to remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family at Karbala.

The month of Muharram is a time for spiritual reflection and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family members at Karbala. Every year, the dates of Muharram vary in the Gregorian calendar as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Usually, countries like Saudia Arabia, Oman and UAE sight the crescent moon a day before India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

