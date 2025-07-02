Muharram 2025 Date: When is Muharram in India - July 6 or July 7? Know here Ashura 2025, observed on July 6, marks a solemn day of mourning and reflection for Muslims, commemorating Imam Hussain’s martyrdom and symbolising sacrifice and justice.

New Delhi:

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year. In 2025, Muharram began in India on Friday, June 27, following the sighting of the crescent moon on June 26, as confirmed by the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, will be observed on Sunday, July 6, 2025. This day is a gazetted holiday in India, and as a result, all government offices, schools, banks, and stock exchanges, including BSE and NSE, will remain closed.

Significance of Muharram in Islam

Muharram is regarded as the second-holiest month in Islam after Ramadan. It holds deep spiritual and historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. For Shia Muslims, Muharram is a period of intense mourning commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. His stand for justice and sacrifice is remembered and honoured throughout this sacred month.

Sunni Muslims also observe the month with solemnity, particularly Ashura, which they commemorate by fasting, offering prayers, and giving charity. It is believed that on this day, several historical events occurred, including the parting of the Red Sea for Prophet Moses.

How Muharram is observed in India

In India, Muharram is marked with deep reverence, especially by Shia communities who participate in majlis (gatherings), recitations of elegies (marsiyas), and processions. Many engage in self-flagellation as a symbolic act of grief and solidarity with Imam Hussain’s suffering. In contrast, Sunni Muslims observe voluntary fasting and special prayers to mark the day.

Security arrangements and restrictions

Given the large gatherings and sensitive nature of the observances, authorities across various Indian states, especially Uttar Pradesh, have heightened security measures for Muharram 2025. In Sambhal, over 900 individuals have been placed under preventive restrictions. DGP Rajeev Krishna has directed police units to deny permissions for any new Muharram routes or unauthorised practices, banned weapon displays, and ordered strict CCTV and drone surveillance to maintain communal harmony.

Ashura 2025 will be observed on Sunday, July 6, across India. The day holds deep emotional and spiritual significance for Muslims, reminding believers of the values of sacrifice, justice, and unwavering faith.