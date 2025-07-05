Muharram 2025: Confusion cleared as Ashura to be observed on this day in India Muharram 2025: The uncertainty over whether Muharram would be observed on July 6 or 7 has been clarified, with official reports confirming that Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, will fall on Sunday, July 6.

New Delhi:

Muharram, the first and one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year. The date is traditionally determined by the sighting of the moon, often causing uncertainty around the exact day of observance. This year, the new Islamic year commenced on Friday (June 27), following the moon sighting in India on the evening of June 26.

Ashura to fall on July 6

The confusion surrounding the exact date of Muharram, July 6 or 7, has been resolved with official reports confirming that Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, will be observed on Sunday (July 6). Accordingly, the Indian government has declared July 6 as the official public holiday.

Ashura: A day of mourning and devotion

Ashura is the most significant day of Muharram, especially for Shia Muslims, who mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. The mourning culminates in solemn processions where Tazias- elaborate, handcrafted replicas of Imam Hussain’s tomb- are carried through the streets.

These Tazias, often made from bamboo and decorated with colourful paper and cloth, are brought into homes in the days leading up to Ashura. They are treated with deep reverence and illuminated at night. On the day of Ashura, they are carried in processions and ceremoniously buried in cemeteries, symbolising the end of the mourning period.

Observances by Sunni and Shia communities

Muharram holds spiritual significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims-