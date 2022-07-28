Muharram 2022: No Paiki procession in Kanpur this year in wake of June 3 violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: Muslims in Kanpur not to take out Paiki procession in Muharram

Muharram 2022: The Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur will not take out the Paiki procession on Muharram this year. The decision by the community comes to avoid the possibility of any untoward incident which may create a law and order situation.

Violent clashes erupted in Kanpur on June 3 this year, after a local organisation called for a shutdown in protest against remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had released a poster with photographs of 40 persons who pelted stones and participated in the violence that erupted in the city.

The Paiki procession was supposed to resume this year after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development was confirmed by the present In-charge of the procession, Kafeel Qureshi, who said the Paiki procession will not be taken out on the occasion of Moharram this year.

"Keeping in mind the atmosphere of the city, it has been decided not to take out the Paiki procession this year. We have pleaded with people to offer prayers at their homes this Moharram and help maintain peace in the city," he said.

Khalifa Shakeel of Tanzeem Nishan-e-Paik Qasid-e-Husain and Achche Mian of Tanzeem-Al-Paik Qasid-e-Hussein have been taking out the procession every year with the help of donations from the people.

The decision was also echoed by Khalifa Shakeel, who said, "There will be no procession of Paiki this year. The administration has been apprised about the same. This decision has been taken keeping in view the atmosphere of the city following the June 3 violence. We have asked people not to indulge in any such work, which can affect the law and order of the city."

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police, said, "The decision is for the peace and tranquillity of the city. The initiative by both the khalifas should be welcomed by all."

Paikis are people, mostly youngsters dressed in 'kurta-pyjama', with ropes and bells strung between their back and shoulders, who visit Imambaras, Karbala and Imam Chowks, chanting 'Ya Hussain, Ya Hussain'.

Paikis are mostly those people whose families vow to make them as 'Paik' during Muharram each year if their wish is fulfilled.

(With inputs from IANS)

