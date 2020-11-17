Tuesday, November 17, 2020
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Kidwai Bhawan, 15 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at a building of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) Tuesday morning in Delhi. The blaze occurred at the sixth floor of the structure situated at Kidwai Bhawan

New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2020 14:13 IST
A fire broke out at a building of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) Tuesday morning. The blaze occurred at the sixth floor of the structure situated at Kidwai Bhawan. 

A call was placed for the incident at 10.15 am, following which at least fifteen fire tenders were rushed to bring the situation under control. No one was present inside the building at the time of the incident. 

The fire has been completely extinguished, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said. However, the cooling process is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

