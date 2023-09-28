MS Swaminathan, Father of India's Green Revolution, dies in Chennai at 98

Follow us on Image Source : X MS Swaminathan

MS Swaminathan, the father of India's Green Revolution, on Thursday died in Chennai at the age of 98. Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan is considered to be the global leader of the Green Revolution and is called the main architect of the Green Revolution in India for his leadership and role in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice.

Swaminathan was an agronomist, agricultural scientist, plant geneticist, administrator and humanitarian. MS Swaminathan was the recipient of several prestigious awards including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Ramon Magsaysay Award and World Food Prize among others. He was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2007 and completed his full term till 2013.

ALSO READ: MS Swaminathan passes away | All you need to know about Architect of India's green revolution

PM Modi condoles Swaminathan's death

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation. Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators."

"I will always cherish my conversations with Dr. Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Latest India News