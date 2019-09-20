Dhoni's wife Sakshi questions daily Ranchi power cuts

Former Indian captain and Ranchi boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife on Friday questioned the 4-7 hours of power cuts in the state capital every day.

"People in Ranchi experience power cuts every single day. It ranges 4 to 7 hours daily. There has been no electricity for past five hours that September 19, 2019. There is no reason for power cut as weather is good and there is no festival. I hope reason is addressed by concerned authorities," Sakshi Singh Dhoni said in a tweet.

The issue raised by Dhoni's wife found many takers in the state, especially from the opposition parties.

"What Sakshi has raised is a fact in the state. In state capital Ranchi, power cuts from five to eight hours are normal. The state government claims it is improving the scenario but the fact remains that it is the same," Alok Dubey, a former Congress spokesperson, said.

Leaders of the ruling BJP, however, claimed that power connections have reached to all households in last four and half years govt. AThe BJP leaders say that the BJP govt in Jharkhand ensured electricity connection to all 68 lakh houses which was 38 lakh till 2014.