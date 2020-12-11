India's own mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 gets permission for human trials

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response.

In yet another positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front, India's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received permission to start human trials. The vaccine, being developed by Pune-based Gennova, has got the nod to initiate phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19, is supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of the Department of Biotechnology, PTI reported.

What is mRNA vaccine

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. Instead, they carry the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus.

The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised, thereby, making the body mount an immune response against the disease.

Notably, vaccine against COVID-19 infection being developed by US pharma giant Pfizer also use the mRNA model. Pfizer has claimed that its vaccine has over 90 per cent efficacy.

Covishield, which is being tested and developed by AstraZenca and Oxford University, is said to have an efficacy of nearly 70 per cent. The Serum Institute of India (SII) will be producing this vaccine in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that Indians won't have to wait long to COVID-19 vaccine. "Experts believe it will not be a long wait for a Covid vaccine. It is believed that in the next few weeks, a Covid vaccine will be ready. As soon as scientists give the green signal, immunisation will start in India," the PM had said during addressing an all-party meeting earlier this month. \

(With inputs from PTI)

