OPINION | Mr Elon Musk, law is equal for everybody in India

New Delhi:

The CEO of SpaceX and owner of Starlink, Elon Musk, has raised questions about India’s telecom policy. On his social media account X, Elon Musk wrote: “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” Two days earlier, Musk wrote: “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India!”

The Indian government rejected Elon Musk’s claim that domestic "oligarchs" are blocking Starlink's commercial launch. The Ministry of Communications said the country's satellite broadband approval process is fair and non-discriminatory, and the law applies equally to all. The ministry said three satellite communications operators have received telecom licenses and all of them are currently “undergoing security assessment” as part of the approval process.

After the Centre hardened its stand, Starlink Vice-President Business Operations Lauren Dreyer said, “ Starlink has developed India-specific security controls and built 20 gateway sites in the country… the company is keeping Indian users' data within India." She said Starlink operates in 165 countries and provides reliable connectivity everywhere. In India, Starlink has signed MOUs with several Indian companies, including Airtel and Jio, she added.

Starlink can come to India, it has signed agreements with Indian companies, but if it has to operate in India, it must comply with Indian regulations. No company, howsoever big, can use data from India and say it will follow US rules. The Indian government’s stand is quite clear. Rules that apply to others shall also apply to Elon Musk and Starlink.

Elon Musk realised this. That is why he targeted the Modi government in his tweet. He asked, “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” On this, Rahul Gandhi replied to Musk: “ Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.” Musk replied: “Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling.”

Modi points our cybercrime, deepfake concerns

Addressing the Indian Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global framework to tackle cross-border cybercrimes, deepfakes and AI-related crimes. He said, cellphones have changed the lives of common people in India, but at the same time, cybercrimes are on the rise. Many senior citizens and women have been the victims of cyber fraud. Several families have lost their savings.

Deepfake videos have made life difficult for people. A day ago, I had mentioned how a fake AI-generated video was created of a Delhi Police officer in which he was shown molesting a lady protester. The fake reel soon went viral. Think about the trauma that the officer and his family members might have gone through.

With the help of AI, even fake laws and judicial orders have been created, and the Supreme Court was sought to be hoodwinked. AI-generated videos of celebrities are being made by vested interests trying to sell spurious medicines and investments. Thousands of investors have been cheated by using AI-generated videos. This is only the opening phase. Experts across the world admit that Artificial Intelligence is a dangerous technology. It can be used to spread fake narratives, creating public unrest. AI can even obliterate the human race. Since it is risky, please do not trust any video that you come across on social media.

Rahul competes with Cockroach: 'Meri Kameez Teri Kameez Se Zyada Safed'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invited INDIA bloc leaders to an afternoon lunch at a restaurant in Connaught Place yesterday. He then proceeded in three buses to Rajghat to stage a brief sit-in near the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. Delhi Police acted smartly. It allowed the buses, accompanied by slogan-shouting Congress activists, to proceed towards Rajghat. Police did not allow Rahul Gandhi to stage any drama. Leaders of RJD, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Left parties joined this sit-in.

In the process, there were huge traffic snarls in central Delhi. More than 5,000 travellers failed to catch their trains in time. For more than three hours, thousands of motorists were caught in traffic snarls. Those who claim that Rahul Gandhi has become aggressive and is doing street politics must remember a few incidents from the past.

It is not the first time that Rahul played hide-and-seek with police. This is his old habit. Fifteen years ago, Rahul sat on a motorbike at Bhatta Parsaul to hoodwink police. He was happy about it.

In 2020, Rahul and Priyanka’s convoy was stopped near Hathras by UP police. The siblings proceeded on foot. Rahul fell at one place and was taken into custody by police. In 2022, when the ED took action in the National Herald case, Rahul, along with Congress MPs, sat on a dharna at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. He wanted to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan by evading police. Staging an impromptu dharna inside the Akashvani complex, or on the road towards Jantar Mantar, or a sit-in at Rajghat is nothing new for Rahul Gandhi. It has happened in the past. But this time, he is competing with the Cockroach Janta Party. CJP has an army of left activists and YouTubers. This time, Rahul does not know to what extent he can go. For the moment, the entire rigmarole is to prove, “Meri Kameez Teri Kameez Se Zyada Safed Hai” (My shirt is whiter than yours).

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