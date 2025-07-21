MPs submit motion in both Houses of Parliament to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma The motion can either be accepted or rejected by the Speaker/Chairman of the House. If the motion is admitted, the Speaker or the Chairman of the House forms a three-member committee in accordance with the Judges Inquiry Act.

New Delhi:

In a significant move on Monday, Members of Parliament submitted a detailed memorandum, seeking the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row. As per details, a total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion against Justice Verma under Articles 124, 217 and 218 of the Constitution. Notably, MPs from a broad spectrum of parties including the Congress, TDP, JDU, JDS, Jan Sena Party, AGP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), LJSP, SKP and the CPM have backed the motion. The list of signatories features several prominent names from both the ruling and opposition benches such as Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, PP Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, and KC Venugopal, among others.

Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said that the party extended its full support to the impeachment move against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, joining hands with the INDIA bloc parties. "The INDIA bloc parties are also supporting this and are also signing the letters to the Speaker," Congress MP K Suresh told the media in the national capital after attending an all party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Parliament Monsoon session.

Motion also moved in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, as many as sixty-three opposition MPs gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha to move a motion for the removal of Justice Varma. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the notice has been submitted to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. A similar notice for moving a motion to remove Justice Varma has been submitted by ruling BJP and opposition members in the Lok Sabha. Hussain said, "63 opposition MPs, including those from AAP and INDIA bloc parties, have given a notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the removal of Justice Varma." Although TMC members were not present today, they are on board on the issue and will submit their signatures later, he said.

What's the matter of Justice Varma?

It is to be mentioned here that the move in both Houses comes after the alleged discovery of burnt and half-burnt Rs 500 currency notes at Justice Varma's official residence in the national capital on March 15, 2025. Parliament will now investigate these allegations. Though Justice Varma has denied any wrongdoing, a Supreme Court-appointed in-house inquiry panel has concluded that the judge and his family members had covert or active control over the storeroom, where the cash was found, proving his misconduct serious enough to seek his removal.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

ALSO READ: Justice Varma cash-at-home row: SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking FIR against HC judge