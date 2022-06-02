All for some water: Risking lives, women in MP village climb up and down a nearly dried well | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A woman from MP's Dindori village climbs up a nearly dry well..

Water means life... but what happens when you have to risk it all to get that basic life-source? A shocking video posted by news agency ANI, showed women in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori village climbing an almost dry well to fetch water from an almost dried out well. The video showed that villagers walk long distances only to reach a well that hardly has any water left in it.

The news agency reported that the water crisis is not new and that the people of this village have been battling all odds to get a bit of what is basic to live.

"Criticising the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh for not resolving the water crisis, the villagers have decided to boycott gram panchayat elections until every household in the village gets a connection to tap drinking water," added the ANI report.

Some of the locals said that government and political leaders only come during elections. "We have to go down the well to collect water. There are three wells, all have almost dried, and no hand pumps have water," added the locals.

