MP Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Animal Welfare Board for withdrawal of 'Cow Hug Day' appeal

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a jibe at the Animal Welfare Board of India for withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day.' Tharoor, in his statement, asked whether the government was 'cow-ed' by the jokes made at its expense or if it was mere 'cow-ardice.'

Tharoor's dig came a day after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) said it withdrew the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid backlash on social media. Reacting to the development, Tharoor wrote, "Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice?"

"My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: 'Valentine's Day: let them hug their guy' & the last word was misheard by a Hindu Rashtravadi as gaay!'," Tharoor added.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary S K Dutta said in a notice posted on its website. The withdrawal of the appeal came a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day.'

