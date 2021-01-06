Image Source : GOOGLE MP Congress leader launches drive to raise funds for Ram Mandir

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh is collecting funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Vivek Khandelwal, MPCC secretary, has collected Rs 70,000 over the last three days which he will donate to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust.

Khandelwal said that he is collectiong funds in personal capacity and that he will continue the drive until January end.

"The initiative is in sync with the party's stand, as our president (MPCC) Kamal Nath has himself held a puja and welcomed the Supreme Court's decision," a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Last year, former CM and MPCC president Kamal Nath had organised a puja at his residence and welcomes the SC's verdict saying that the temple in Ayodhya is being constructed with the consent of every Indian.

When Nath was asked whether the Congress party has any plan to generate funds, he said, "No it is not true."

Party's spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that this not a drive undertaken by the party officialy.

"It is being done by Khandelwal in his personal capacity," he said.

The Supreme Court had in November 2019 delivered a landmark judgement in the deccades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The five-judge constitution bench in a unanimous judgment ruled in favour of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, paving way for the construction of a temple at the 2.77-acre disputed site.

