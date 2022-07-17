MP civic polls: AAP makes impressive debut in Singrauli; Rani Agarwal wins mayor's seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with newly elected Singrauli mayor Rani Agarwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party made an impressive debut in Madhya Pradesh civic polls after winning the mayor's post in Singaruli. This is the first time that AAP forayed into Madhya Pradesh.

AAP's candidate Rani Agarwal secured the position after garnering more than 9000 votes. Agarwal defeated Bhartiya Janata Party's Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma as well as Congress candidate Arvind Chandel.

AAP announced its entry into Madhya Pradesh civic elections on Twitter while congratulating its candidate Rani Agarwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Singrauli where he said that in the next five years Singrauli will change significantly.

AAP held the lead

A total of 1,06,000 votes were cast in the election to decide the mayor in Singrauli. Out of this, AAP candidate Rani Agarwal got 34,585 votes while BJP's Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma got 25233 votes. Congress's Arvind Chandel gathered 25031 votes in the election.

BJP won in THESE districts

Meanwhile, the BJP candidates for the position of the mayor have won in Burhanpur, Satna and Khandwa. The counting for the second phase of elections will be held on July 20.

